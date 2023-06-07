WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) LSC Communications, which operates the LSC Printing Solutions plant in Warsaw has announced it will be closing the facility in September, which will put more than 500 people out of work.

The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN notice) on Tuesday announcing the closure. The notice indicates the plant will close sometime between September 10 and September 24. It’s located at 2801 West Old Road 30 in Warsaw.

In April, LSC indicated that the demand for graphic paper continues to decline which may have played a role in the decision to close the plant.