INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000.
One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen.
Nine $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:
- Speedway 6105 located at 9251 Crawfordsville Rd. in Clermont
- Lassus Bros. Oil #30 located at 516 N. Main St. in Columbia City
- Circle K #2 located at N. 1720 National Rd. in Columbus
- Bulldog Crossing located at 750 County Road 15 in Elkhart
- North Pointe Marathon located at 1828 W. Dupont Rd. in Fort Wayne
- Lincolnway Mart located at 2429 Lincolnway East in Goshen
- Meijer Store #132 located at 150 S. Marlin Dr. in Greenwood
- Kroger 989 located at 8130 E. Southport Rd. in Indianapolis
- Valley Mills Shell located at 4887 Kentucky Ave. in Indianapolis
The winning Powerball® numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, are: 28-45-53-56-69with the Powerball of 20. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.
The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
The Powerball® estimated jackpot for Monday, Nov. 7, is a new world record $1.9 billion.