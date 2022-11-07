INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000.



One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen.



Nine $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Speedway 6105 located at 9251 Crawfordsville Rd. in Clermont

Lassus Bros. Oil #30 located at 516 N. Main St. in Columbia City

Circle K #2 located at N. 1720 National Rd. in Columbus

Bulldog Crossing located at 750 County Road 15 in Elkhart

North Pointe Marathon located at 1828 W. Dupont Rd. in Fort Wayne

Lincolnway Mart located at 2429 Lincolnway East in Goshen

Meijer Store #132 located at 150 S. Marlin Dr. in Greenwood

Kroger 989 located at 8130 E. Southport Rd. in Indianapolis

Valley Mills Shell located at 4887 Kentucky Ave. in Indianapolis

The winning Powerball® numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, are: 28-45-53-56-69with the Powerball of 20. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.



The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.



The Powerball® estimated jackpot for Monday, Nov. 7, is a new world record $1.9 billion.