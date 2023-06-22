GARY, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the last day to claim a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket purchased at a gas station in northwest Indiana in December 2022.

The ticket expires Thursday, and matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. It was bought at Mr. Fuel #719 at 2945 Burr St. in Gary for the Dec. 24, 2022 drawing. The winning numbers for that day are: 17-37-46-54-67 with the Powerball of 8.

The winner has to claim the ticket by 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.