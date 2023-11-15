ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Lancia Homes plans to add another 50 homes to the Ravenswood residential development off Hathaway Road.

The 50 homes, currently called Ravenswood Extended, will be built on about 28 acres at 12500 Winding Vine Run, a street which dead ends into the property from the existing development. Because the area is zoned for agricultural use, Lancia Homes is seeking an R1 designation for single family homes.

Site plan for Ravenswood Extended, a new development with 50 homes.

Currently, Ravenswood includes 167 homes with cul-de-sacs and pond lots, according to a Lancia spokeswoman.

The new homes will be priced between $325,000 and $400,000 and be between 1,400 and 2,500 square feet with three or four bedrooms and 2.5 baths, Jamie Lancia, Lancia Homes president, said. Each home will have either a two-car or three-car garage and will be similar to the existing homes.

Entrance to Ravenswood, a subdivision off Hathaway Road in the county’s northwest quadrant.

Dead end fence overlooking property to be developed for Ravenswood Extended.

Two very large ponds will be preserved as well as natural areas that will offer lots of common areas, Lancia said.

Ravenswood is located on the northwest side of the county, close to Huntertown.

The application submitted this month to the Allen County Plan Commission should be on the agenda for a public hearing Dec. 14.