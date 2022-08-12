FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A third life hangs in the balance after a car crash.

The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland.

At the scene of the crash, 33-year-old Breanna Jeanne Bright of rural Fremont, was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said Lonnie Bright had been pulled off of life support and passed.

Their daughter, Journey is still in a coma.

She’s been surrounded by her family in her hospital room according to her uncle, Heath Perrine.

“We’ve been sticking with Journey our niece and making sure that she’s okay and that she’s pulling through, but she’s still in a coma and it’s still day to day,” Perrine said.

The crash took his sister and brother-in-law, and now he just wants his fun-loving niece to pull through.

“She is like any other kid. She loves frozen, and sings like crazy! Get her on Kaoroke and she’ll spin and dance and jump around, her laugh is contagious,” Perrine said. “She has the weirdest laugh, but it’s the greatest laugh.”

Also in the crash was 3-month-old Granger Bright who Perrine says was saved due to his car seat.

A GoFundMe has been set up to aid with funeral and medical costs.

