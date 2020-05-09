5 vehicles struck by ‘reckless driver’ in Ohio

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Van Wert Post in investigating a crash that ended with five different vehicles being struck.

Troopers were dispatched to the area milepost 22 area of U.S. 30 around 3 p.m. Friday on reports of a reckless driver that had reportedly hit five other vehicles.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound near the Middle Point and Wetzel Road exit. Witnesses said the driver was unable to maintain lanes and at times was driving in the wrong direction and in the grass median. Troopers then saw the vehicle hit a guardrail just east of State Route 66.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Grundy, 63, of Crawfordsville, Indiana, was uninjured.

Troopers report that from the initial report of reckless driving to the location where they made contact with the suspect, a total of five vehicles sustained damage as a result of being struck by Grundy’s vehicle. No injuries were reported by the other motorists involved.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

The Van Wert Post was assisted on scene by Delphos Fire Department and EMS personnel, Big Daddy’s Towing and Knippen Towing.