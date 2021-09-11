5 southern Indiana teens hospitalized after car crash

Approximate location of the car crash.

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A one-car crash in southern Indiana Friday evening left 5 teens hospitalized.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Spencer County Dispatch received 911 calls of a single vehicle crash with multiple injuries on State Road 62 near County Road 1050 East, just outside of Saint Meinrad. Indiana State Police responded with other emergency personnel and found a black Toyota in a corn field off the north side of State Road 62 with extensive damage.

A seventeen-year-old passenger had been thrown from the car during the crash. Four other teens suffered serious injuries and all were transported to surrounding hospitals for treatment.

The investigation revealed the Toyota was westbound on State Road 62 and attempted to pass a slower vehicle. When the driver began making the pass, approaching traffic caused the driver to steer back into the westbound lane to avoid a collision. The driver overcorrected and went off of the north side of the roadway into the embankment where it rolled at least two times before coming to a final rest on its wheels in the corn field.

State Road 62 was closed for about two and a half hours while crews investigated and cleaned up the scene.

The crash is being investigated by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist, and speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Drug and alcohol tests on the driver are pending.

Assisting at the scene were the Spencer County Sheriffs Department, Santa Claus Police Department, and Saint Meinrad Fire Department.

No names are being released at this time. Follow WANE 15 for updates.