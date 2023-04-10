FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 posed the same set of questions to the three candidates running in Fort Wayne’s Republican mayoral primary.
Councilman Jason Arp, Councilman Tom Didier and businessman Eddie Ribel did not know the questions in advance and were asked to keep their answers to around one minute.
(Jesse Crammer withdrew from the race before his name could be taken off the ballot.)
Early voting takes place at the Rousseau Centre, 1 E Main St, Fort Wayne, though May 1.
The municipal primary will be held on May 2.