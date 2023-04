The two Democratic candidates for Fort Wayne mayor.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 posed the same set of questions to the two candidates running in Fort Wayne’s Democratic mayoral primary.

Educator Jorge Fernandez and incumbent Mayor Tom Henry did not know the questions in advance and were asked to keep their answers to around one minute.

Early voting takes place at the Rousseau Centre, 1 E Main St, Fort Wayne, though May 1.

The municipal primary will be held on May 2.

What grade would you give Mayor Henry (yourself) and how can you score higher?

How old are you and is your age any concern for voters?

If you could wave a magic wand to improve Fort Wayne, what is the one thing you would fix?

At one point you (Jorge) said the mayor’s (your) OWI was disqualifying. Why is or isn’t it?

What is your favorite Fort Wayne festival or tradition?