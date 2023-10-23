FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five vehicles, including a motorcycle, collided Monday morning on Coliseum Boulevard, causing traffic to be blocked in the area for about an hour.

Fort Wayne Police responded sometime before 8:30 a.m. to the crash on Coliseum near the intersection with H. W. Baals Drive. A WANE 15 crew at the scene saw at least one motorcycle was involved.

For about an hour, officers closed eastbound Coliseum from Parnell Avenue to North Anthony Boulevard. Police were directing cars headed eastbound on Coliseum to turn onto H. W. Baals Drive. Drivers on Baals Drive were unable to turn right onto Coliseum.

Purdue Fort Wayne sent out an alert warning students to avoid the Coliseum entrance to campus and instead take Crescent Avenue or St. Joe Road.

The scene was cleared and Coliseum opened back up around 9:15 a.m.