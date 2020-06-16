5 arrested during Monday protests in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police said they’ve arrested five people on various charges during protests today.

Those arrested face variations of charges including rioting, disorderly conduct, obstruction of traffic, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said in a release they’ve been working over the last few weeks to identify several people who they believe are intent on interfering with peaceful protests. They said the subjects used intimidation, inciting and vandalism to hijack what would have otherwise been peaceful protests.

The department said that the five arrests made today were individuals they had been observing for their involvement in they said was criminal activity at Courthouse Park.

One of the subjects arrested, Thomas Manning, 19, showed up to the park with a bat and began hitting things with it, according to police. They said that citizens at the protest were concerned enough to call 911 for help. Officers ended up finding and arresting manning for disorderly conduct as well other charges stemming from prior incidents.

Police said the other subjects were arrested at Courthouse Park for their involvement in criminal activity during the protests. They said they will continue to investigate others for their part in criminal activity.

The department said meaningful dialogue has arisen since the start of the protests between citizens and officers and they look forward to it continuing.