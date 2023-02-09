FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 42nd annual Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale kicked off its festivities Thursday afternoon at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The show features over 60 exhibitors from Indiana and Michigan showcasing pontoons, deck boats, speed boats, lifts, piers, docks, boat covers and boat repair products.

Those in attendance can also participate in daily giveaways featuring various prices.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will conduct a Water & Boating Safety class at the show Saturday, Feb. 11 that is free to the public.

The show will be open at varying hours throughout the rest of the weekend:

– Thursday: 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

– Friday: 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

– Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

– Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Admission costs $10 for people ages 13 and up, and children ages 12 or younger get in for free.