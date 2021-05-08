4-year-old returns home from chemotherapy in time for birthday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A little boy returned home after receiving consolidation chemotherapy treatments from St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, just in time for his 4th birthday on Saturday.

Lenny’s mother, Brandi Cewell, hosted a small gathering outside their home with gifts and a few friends to celebrate her son’s big day.

“He’s been great. He absolutely crushed chemo. He was up running around after all his surgeries, he’s been amazing. He’s been a true Avenger,” said Cewell about her son’s vibrant spirit.

The Avengers is one of Lenny’s favorite superhero groups.

Lenny underwent five brain surgeries and 29 rounds of whole brain and whole spine radiation throughout his battle with cancer. He spent a total of 248 days at St. Jude’s.

Cewell explained that Lenny still has to undergo additional treatments, but she is hopeful for the future.

“We know it’s going to be a long road, and he still has six months of oral chemo to do at home and will have to go back to St. Jude,” said Cewell, “but awareness is everything, and he’s not going to give up, and I’m not going to give up.”