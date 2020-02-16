4 sent to hospital after van crashes into ISP trooper’s car during traffic stop

BATESVILLE. Ind. (WANE) — Four people were hurt after hitting an Indiana State Trooper’s vehicle while the trooper conducted a traffic stop in Ripley County Saturday.

The Indiana State Police said the crash happened after Master Trooper Daniel Elmore pulled over a semi tractor trailer on I-74 eastbound near Batesville around 10:45 a.m.

Trooper Elmore’s police car was parked behind the semi with the emergency lights activated when a Dodge Caravan struck his cruiser from behind, police said. The impact forced the cruiser into the back of the semi’s trailer. Elmore was outside of his vehicle speaking to the semi driver, Roger Gladden, of North Carolina, when the crash occurred, police said.

After the collision, the Dodge Caravan left the south side of the roadway before overturning. The Caravan was being driven by Juan Martinez, 44, of Chicago. Police said Elmore, Gladden, and Martinez were not injured in the collision.

Three people in Martinez’ vehicle were taken to Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville to be treated for minor injuries. A six year old in Martinez’ vehicle was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries, ISP added.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They do not believe alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash but toxicology results are pending.