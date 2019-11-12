4 minors hurt after car slides off road in DeKalb County

A 1993 Ford Thunderbird sits mangled in a ditch after the 16-year-old boy driving it slid off the road and hit a utility pole in DeKalb County on Monday, November 11, 2019. Four kids in the car complained of head and neck pain.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two teenagers and two children under 10 suffered minor injuries after their car crashed Monday afternoon in DeKalb County.

Around 3:30 p.m. police said the car driven by a 16-year-old boy was heading east in the 3200 block of County Road 60, near County Road 31, when he lost control and went off the road.

The 2-door car then hit a utility pole and came to a stop.

The 16-year-old driver, a 14-year-old passenger, 9-year-old passenger, and 7-year-old passenger all complained of head and/or neck pain, but their updated conditions were not available. It’s also not clear if anyone was transported to a hospital.

All of the kids involved in the crash shared a last name, but police did not clarify what their relationship was.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police said slick road conditions played a role in the crash.