SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Multiple people have been shot after over 100 rounds were fired on the city’s west side Saturday night.

The South Bend Police Department responded to calls of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, as hundreds were gathered at the Mexican Independence Day celebration.

Four people suffered from gunshot wounds that were labeled as non-life threatening and were transported for medical assistance.

South Bend Police Chief, Scott Ruszkowski, said in a press conference that as many as five different scenes existed across many blocks because of shots fired into surrounding vehicles and homes.

Ruszkowski also described the scene as “chaotic” as shots could still be heard when police arrived on the scene.

One person was shot in the same area Friday night.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time but has been taken over by the Violent Crimes Unit.