FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fire late Saturday night injured four people. The fire also left a trailer heavily damaged.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 6800 block of Winford Shoals just before midnight on reports of a possible gas explosion in a trailer. That’s southwest of West Cook Road and Huguenard Road. The first crews on the scene found a trailer on fire, according to FWFD.

Four people were able to get out of the trailer. Medics transported all four people to a hospital for various “minor to moderate injuries,” according to FWFD. One dog did die in the fire.

Crews worked to protect other homes next to the trailer on fire. FWFD said all the houses had siding melted, but none caught fire.

The trailer involved suffered heavy fire, smoke, and water damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation; however, FWFD did say investigators will be “looking closely at a recently installed gas dryer.”