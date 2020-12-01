4 Fort Wayne nonprofits receive surprise $5,000 checks for Giving Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne surprised four nonprofit organizations with $5,000 checks on Tuesday. The occasion? Giving Tuesday, a global movement of people giving, collaborating, and celebrating generosity.

The Community Foundation had been raising money for Giving Tuesday all of November 2020 for their #GivingTuesdayFW Challenge campaign. The top raising nonprofit in each of their four focus areas were the ones who received surprise checks.

The Allen County Courthouse Preservation Trust was first.

“This is exciting and great news,” said Robyn Zimmerman, executive director of the trust. “I had no idea. We were surprised by our friends at the Community Foundation.”

Their board will invest the money into up-keeping the courthouse.

“We had just finished a survey of the original tile floors, they’re nearly 120-years-old and I could see that this money could potentially go back into that,” Zimmerman explained.

The Embassy Theatre will use their $5,000 on operating expenses.

“Because of COVID-19, our operations have been greatly reduced,” said President Kelly Updike. “So we’ve had things canceled. We’ve had things postponed or moved. We are doing Festival of Trees right now, but this money will greatly come in handy for operating expenses. We’re very thrilled.”

The Questa Education Foundation will invest their money into what they do best: providing funding to students in the form of scholarships and low interest loans that help them to afford college.

“This summer we had a lot of students,” said Executive Director Liz Bushnell. We opened a late application period for students to apply for funding from Questa because we knew there’d be a lot of families affected by the pandemic who wouldn’t be able to afford going to college otherwise. We’re really excited to be able to support students like that.”

The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne will also be putting their money towards student education.

“This was an amazing surprise, the Community Foundation has been a great supporter of the Y, but this was unexpected,” said Chris Angellatta, president and CEO of YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. “We’ve worked really hard during the COVID pandemic to provide extra services to the community not just during the actual shut down, but also right now with academic support for kids who are really struggling with their school work. So this check is really going to help us.”

The Community Foundation’s Vice President of Philanthropic Services Alison Gerardot is calling the day a great success.

“We feel awesome, today is such a great day,” she said with a smile. “We love to be able to support the community in this way, to be able to surprise these really worthy non-profits who work really hard all year long and who also work hard on growing their sustainability through their endowments, and then to be able to give them the surprise gift that they get to use however they want through our Giving Tuesday challenge.”