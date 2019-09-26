Multiple vehicles involved in T-bone crash on Homestead Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say multiple vehicles were involved in a T-bone crash Thursday afternoon.

A black Ford Fusion was in a ditch, and an Audi and white Jeep Cherokee were also involved.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Homestead Road and Sheffield Way around 5:25 p.m. according police. Initial reports say one car had a trapped passenger while another was in a ditch. Police say at least one person had serious injuries.

A black Jeep was also seen a short distance away. It was not clear if the second Jeep was involved in the crash.

Police shut down northbound traffic while southbound traffic was still flowing at 6:00 p.m. Avoid the area if possible.