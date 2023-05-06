DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Four people were arrested Friday on felony drug possession charges after a vehicle led DeKalb County officers on a chase that ended with a crash in a ditch.

Just before 2 p.m., a deputy attempted to pull over a Nissan sedan that was going 81 mph in a 50 mph zone on Auburn Drive, but the Nissan sped away, according to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy saw what he believed to be drugs being thrown out the sedan’s window during the chase. Police later determined about 2 ounces of methaphetamine had been tossed out of the vehicle.

According to the release, the pursuit continued to SR 8, where another officer was putting tire deflation devices at the road’s intersection with CR 59.

That’s when police said the Nissan left the road and took a detour through a gravel lot, making it back onto the road and driving toward Butler.

The vehicle then left the road and drove into a field in the 3000 block of CR 61, where there was a hidden ditch, according to the release. Police determined the Nissan hit the ditch going 60 mph.

The driver and all three passengers were injured and taken to the hospital. They were soon released and taken to the DeKalb County Jail, police said.

According to the release, the driver- 35-year-old William Osbun- and his passengers, 42-year-old Joseph McCoy, 32-year-old Callie Ziems, and 20-year-old Adrianna Aguilar, were all charged with Level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges will be filed, police said in the release.