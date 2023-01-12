FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”

That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018.

“Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”

The card tells homeowners that something is wrong with their mortgage, using their actual lender to appear authentic.

Gramling said mortgage information is publicly available.

Cards like these are typically not from your lender.

“It’s really a smoke-and-mirrors sort of thing to get people to call a number that’s not your institution’s and give up personal information, or in some cases, I’ve heard of folks that have unintentionally refinanced their mortgages elsewhere. So it’s really not something that you really want to follow through on,” he warned.

He suggested simply throwing the card away, but anyone who wants to learn more should talk to their lender in person or find their real phone number on the lender’s website.

“There’s nothing wrong with being a little suspicious.”