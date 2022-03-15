OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) — Ossian Elementary student Serenity Perry was surprised with an assembly to honor her in front of all of her classmates on Tuesday.

Serenity, a third grader, alerted her family their house on N 400 W in Roanoke was on fire two weeks ago. Thanks to her, everyone got out safely.

She said she was in her room playing a game when she saw a bright orange light outside of her window. At first, she thought it was fireworks. She realized it was fire and ran downstairs to tell her grandma.

The Ossian firefighters who responded to the home, along with Chief Ben Fenstermaker, and members of several law enforcement agencies all went to the school to be there and salute Serenity for what she did.

Chief Fenstermaker told WANE 15 the department always works with kids at the school on fire prevention. He said Serenity did exactly what she was supposed to do.

“It was amazing that she was able to keep her calm, stay cool and collected, and get the job done, ” Chief Fenstermaker said.

Serenity, who’s dad Shawn Perry accompanied her at the assembly, received gifts for her bravery and tons of cheers from the other students.

It prompted her to grab the microphone and thank everyone for their appreciation and for cheering.

“It meant a lot. It meant a lot to me,” Serenity said.

Her dad said the family is figuring things out after losing their home. It was considered a total loss.

Perry said he’s very thankful to the community for honoring his daughter.

“I’ve looked at her as my little hero since she was born. She’s pretty much an angel from God that saved my family,” Perry said. “So, I wouldn’t have my mom, my brother, my step-dad, I would’ve even lost her if she wouldn’t have found this. So, to me, she’s just like an angel to me. She’s my world. Without her, I’d be lost.”