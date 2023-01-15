FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Martin Luther King Jr, Club, Inc. is hosting its 37th annual Unity Day Celebration.

According to the event flyer, the program will include a reenactment of “We Shall Overcome” Part II, scholarship presentations, vendors and more. The event will also highlight community service for awardees including Tomi Cardin, Erick T. Baker and Janee’ Johnson.

The celebration runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday at Sweetwater Sound. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, check out the club’s Facebook page.