INDIANA — It has been 30 years since 15 tornadoes destroyed dozen of buildings and damaged hundreds of homes estimated 12 million dollars in damage. On November 22, 1992, 15 tornadoes hit the state of Indiana during the afternoon. Fortunately, there were no fatalities from this outbreak. Only six injuries were reported on this day.

These tornadoes were spawned from a weather system that produced 94 tornadoes from Texas to North Carolina that weekend.

November 22, 1992 tornadoes