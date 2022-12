FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving three vehicles disrupted traffic Thursday morning at the intersection of Lima and Till in Fort Wayne.

According to a police officer on the scene, two people were taken to a hospital as a result of the crash that took place after 7 a.m. Their conditions are not known.

It appears a minivan rear-ended a car heading south on Lima and the minivan was then rear ended by a second minivan.