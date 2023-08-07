FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash that involved three vehicles. The crash also caused a woman to suffer life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Lima Road and West Washington Center Road. Preliminary information indicates the driver of a Ford Fusion rear-ended another vehicle stopped in traffic southbound on Lima, police said.

Medics transported the Ford Fusion driver to a hospital for a neck/throat injury but she was in stable condition. After arriving at the hospital, her condition was downgraded to life-threatening, police said.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved did not report any injuries. Police said they do suspect alcohol to be a factor in the crash in regard to the Ford Fusion driver. The crash remains under investigation.