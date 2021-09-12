3 teens hospitalized after shots fired at car

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three teens have been hospitalized after gunshots hit a car in Lake County Sunday.

Around 12:00 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire on I-80/94, westbound at the 6.2 mile-marker. Upon their arrival, they discovered a white 2008 Dodge Charger had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Inside the vehicle were five people, three of which were struck by gunfire.

The scene was located east of Burr Street on I-80/94, westbound at the 6.2 mile marker.

The victims, all teenagers, were transported to area hospitals with one of the victims later flown to Chicago for treatment of life-threatening-injuries.

The victims had reportedly left a party in Gary when they were met by gunfire on I-80/94. Detectives from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and are actively investigating.

Anyone with any information in regard to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at 219-696-6242.