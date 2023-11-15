FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A suspect remains on the loose following an incident involving a pursuit and shots being fired in a southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood early Wednesday morning that resulted in three teens being arrested.

The incident began just before 12:15 a.m. when the Fort Wayne Police Department Gang and Violent Crime Unit attempted to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Salem Lane and Maple Grove. The vehicle didn’t stop and a pursuit ensued until the vehicle crashed into a parked car and four people got out and ran.

Shortly afterwards, multiple gunshots were heard in the area and police believed they were being shot at. More police arrived on the scene and three suspects were arrested. No one was injured.

Arrested: Christopher Recht, 19 years of age – Preliminary Charges: Resisting Law Enforcement/Fleeing

Arrested: Diquan King, 18 years of age -Preliminary Charges: False Informing

Arrested: Male Juvenile, 16 years of age – Preliminary Charges: Resisting Law Enforcement/Fleeing and Possession of Marijuana