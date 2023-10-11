INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating after three people were found shot inside a hotel on the city’s northwest side.

Shooting scene Northwest Blvd on Oct. 11, 2023

Shooting scene Northwest Blvd on Oct. 11, 2023

IMPD confirms one adult man was pronounced deceased. The two other victims, a man and a woman were in critical but stable condition. IMPD said the shooting happened inside the Extended Stay America hotel on the 8500 block of Northwest Blvd near West 86th Street.

We’re told the first 911 call came out just after 10:30 a.m.

A witness told us he was right across the hall and a bullet narrowly missed him. He didn’t know the people who were shot. Officers on scene were not able to tell us the specific room or rooms where the gunshots rang out.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are gathering evidence.

IMPD said they are not looking for any other suspects from the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.