FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three Olympians, including one who recently won a silver medal at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, visited Fort Wayne Saturday for an instructional youth clinic and a meet and greet event.

The X Count, a shooting range located near Lima Road and Interstate 69, hosted Lucas Kozeniesky, James Hall and Jason Turner, who are each current or former participants for the U.S. in various Olympic shooting competitions.

Kozeniesky won a silver medal in the Mixed Team Air Rifle competition in 2021, and Hall was the 10th place finisher in Men’s Air Pistol in 2021.

Turner last competed in the Olympics in 2012 and won a bronze medal in 10-meter Men’s Air Pistol in Beijing in 2008.

The three Olympians joined International Shooting Sport Federation coach Gregg Rice to host a clinic for junior athletes in the morning and were available to the public in the afternoon.

The inaugural 1896 Olympic Games initially had five shooting events, and that number has since grown to 15 different events.

Shooting competitions at the Olympics are divided into three different groups: rifle, pistol and shotgun.

The rifle and pistol competitions are held on shooting ranges, where marksmen aim at targets at distances of 10, 25 and 50 meters. In the shotgun event, competitors shoot at clay targets propelled at a series of different directions and angles.