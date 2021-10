FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – All northbound lanes of I-69 have reopened after a crash closed as many as three lanes Wednesday morning..

According to a traffic camera from INDOT, the crash appeared to involve a semi. Dispatch told WANE 15 that there were no injuries.

A crash has closed three lanes of northbound I-69 near the Illinois Road exit

At one point, three lanes were closed as crews addressed the crash.