3 month old hurt after shots fired into car in Fort Wayne

Police are investigating a shooting that left a three month old with non-life-threatening injuries on Monroe Street.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police say a three month old child has non-life-threatening injuries after someone shot into the vehicle it was inside of.

Officers responded to the scene in the 4500 block of South Monroe Street, southeast of the intersection of Lafayette Street and Rudisill Boulevard around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators at the scene said that the shooting suspect was inside of a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee and fired inside of another vehicle, which had an adult an two children inside. One of the chilred, the three month old, was grazed in the head with a bullet and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.