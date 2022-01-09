3 Missouri travelers dead, 1 injured after icy roads cause Clay County crash on I-70

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three Missouri residents are dead and another is injured after traveling on slick roads in Clay County caused the car to crash on the interstate.

Saturday around 2:12 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post responded to a single-car crash on Interstate 70.

The initial investigation by Master Trooper Jeremy Lewis found that Glen A. Jackson, age 58, of New Madrid, Missouri, was driving a 2004 Buick on I-70 westbound near the 24-mile marker. Due to icy road conditions, Jackson lost control of the car traveling off the interstate to the north side.

The car rolled several times before hitting a tree and coming to an abrupt stop. Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures on those inside the car, but three people died from their injuries at the scene.

Those that died are Glen A. Jackson, age 58, Rose M. Jackson, age 57, and Amber Johnson, age 35, all from New Madrid, Missouri. Family has been notified.

One juvenile was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Posey Township Fire Department, Jackson Township Fire Department, Cloverdale Fire Department, Clay County Coroner’s Office, multiple ambulance services and Edington’s Wrecker Service.