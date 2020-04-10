3 killed in house fire in North Highlands neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police and fire officials are investigating an overnight house fire that left three people dead in the North Highlands neighborhood.

According to officials at the scene, a police officer was patrolling the area when he saw smoke coming from the North Highlands neighborhood. The officer followed it to 1840 Rosemont Drive and found smoke and flames shooting out of two windows and the front door.

The officer called it in around 1:10 a.m., and fire crews responded in just four minutes.

Firefighters quickly worked to knock down the flames and went into the home to search for victims.

They immediately found three people inside. Two of them were already dead. The age and gender of those victims is not clear yet.

Firefighters removed the third victim from the home and administered emergency care until medics arrived. They took the man to a hospital in very critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries, and doctors declared him dead.

Four arson investigators were on scene collecting evidence and taking pictures, but they have not released an official cause at this time.

The interior of the home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

No firefighters or emergency personnel were injured while working the house fire.

The identities of the victims should be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office at a later time.