DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three people were sent to the hospital Monday after a crash at a DeKalb County intersection.

According to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Ryan Huffman told police he was driving a 2008 GMC Acadia on County Road 24 and tried to brake for a stop sign at the intersection with CR 35. That’s when he said the brakes stopped working, according to the report, and the SUV crashed into an oncoming 2008 Ford Fusion driven by 42-year-old Shannon Bolf.

Police said there were two passengers that were thrown from the car, 23-year-old Jordan Bolf and 20-year-old Alexandra Marks. Police noted in the release that both passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

All three in the Fusion were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said. The car was a totaled, according to the report.