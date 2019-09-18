3 hurt in DeKalb County crash

A Chrysler Sebring sits totaled in a field in DeKalb County after a crash with a van on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The driver and his wife were both transported to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three people are recovering from injuries after a crash in DeKalb County Tuesday night.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a minivan was heading west on County Road 68 and failed to stop at the intersection with County Road 427 around 7:25 p.m.

When the van entered the intersection, it hit a car that was driving north on County Road 427.

Intersection of County Roads 68 and 427 in DeKalb County on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

The collision launched the car into a bean field in the northwest corner of the intersection. The van spun into a ditch in the same corner of the intersection.

A 64-year-old passenger in the car was entrapped, and firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate her from the vehicle. She, her 65-year-old husband, and the 44-year-old driver of the van that failed to stop were all taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

The van driver had a bruised shoulder and a cut to his face. The driver and passenger of the car both complained of neck pain and shortness of breath, but their conditions were not made clear.

The van involved in a crash at County Roads 68 and 427 sits totaled off the road in DeKalb County.

Both vehicles had heavy front-end and side damage and are considered total losses.

The crash is under investigation.