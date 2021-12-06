3 hurt after Sunday crash on U.S. 24 in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A driver trying to cross a portion of U.S. 24 west of Huntington drove into the path of an SUV, causing a crash Sunday evening in Huntington County.

The crash took place at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 750 W according to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators determined that the driver of a Honda Civic was headed south on County Road 750 W and tried to cross the westbound lanes. The Civic drove into the path of an SUV and the two vehicles collided. Both vehicles entered the median and crossed into the eastbound lanes before the SUV went down an embankment and Honda spun back into the median.

The two occupants of the SUV suffered what appeared to be minor injuries. The driver of the SUV was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.