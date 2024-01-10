FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Wednesday afternoon standoff ended with a man in custody after Allen County deputies fired tear gas into an apartment on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

What began as a surveillance investigation turned into a three-hour wait for a man to surrender. He was reportedly armed with a shotgun, according to Sgt. Adam Griffith with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The County SWAT team arrived at Golfview Apartments, which is across the street from Shoaff Park, around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, and the man was taken into custody around 7:43 p.m.

No other details were provided at this time.