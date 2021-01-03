3 dead in plane after it crashes into Michigan house

A plane crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two people aboard.
Five people inside the two-story house in Lyon Township were able to avoid injury. Fire severely damaged the home, 40 miles northwest of Detroit.
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed three deaths in the plane, a single-engine Piper PA-24.
The plane was traveling to the New Hudson airport from Cherokee County Regional Airport in Canton, Georgia.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.