3 killed in fiery head-on crash in Kosciusko County after car tries passing motorcycle, third driver identified

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three people are dead after a car tried to pass a motorcycle which led to a head-on crash Thursday according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 3:39 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Old Road 30, east of S.R. 13. Responding deputies with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office report finding a Nissan Maxima fully engulfed in flames and two unresponsive females inside a Kia Sportage.

Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department

The preliminary results of the investigation report that the eastbound Maxima was passing an eastbound motorcycle in the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound Kia Sportage, driven by Teressa Johnson.

Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department

Teressa Johnson, 66, of Warsaw and her daughter, Amanda Johnson, 43, of Warsaw, were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

As of Saturday, May 29th, Kosciusko County Coroner identified the deceased driver of the Maxima as 36-year-old Han Nguyen Le of Warsaw. Positive identification was obtained from dental records during an autopsy that occurred at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center on May 28th.

The crash caused significant front-end damage to both vehicles which entrapped all occupants, the sheriff’s office said. According to witnesses at the scene, the Maxima was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team responded and thoroughly processed the scene using a laser scanner and drone technology.

This incident remains under investigation.