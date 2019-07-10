3-day grand opening planned for Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After two years of construction, downtown Fort Wayne’s Promenade Park is in the last 30 days leading up to its grand opening on August 9.

Riverfront Fort Wayne and the city will celebrate the moment with a three-day event packed with activities around the park’s many areas from Friday, August 9th through Sunday the 11th.

It’ll feature arts and crafts, music, and other performances, along with several water-related activities to showcase the park’s proximity to the Saint Mary’s River. Those include a kayak parade, a dragon boat race, a boat floatilla, and a special river lighting.

WANE 15 will have live coverage of the grand opening beginning that Friday on First at Five, and continuing throughout the weekend, both on WANE 15, and here on wane.com.

It’s set to be a spectacular event at the corner of Superior and Harrison streets downtown, but organizers say it won’t be possible without volunteers.

“We need well over 100 volunteers for the three days,” Megan Butler with Riverfront Fort Wayne said. “It’s actually about 100 volunteers each day that we need to help out with the event. Volunteers do get some extra perks, so if that helps, you can come on out and get those. And they’ll get to see some of the behind the scenes action too for the event, which might be kind of cool for some people.”

If you want to volunteer, visit RiverfrontFW.org.

The opening of Promenade Park has been highly-anticipated, but it hasn’t come without some challenges along the way.

The grand opening was supposed to happen in June, but an exceptionally wet spring slowed construction efforts and caused some issues for crews.

With just weeks to go until the new grand opening date on Friday August 9, project leaders say everything is looking good and on schedule. Crews are now just putting the final touches on the project.

When it’s all complete, the park will feature a pavilion that can host up to 300 people, a plaza, an elevated tree canopy trail, and a children’s play area among other things.











The project is part of phase 1 of Fort Wayne’s Riverfront Development efforts. Other improvement and development projects are expected to continue over the next several years.