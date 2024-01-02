WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – When officers pulled over the Dodge Caravan on a rural Wisconsin highway early Sunday morning, the girl inside said she had no clue how she got there.

She also did not know the three adult strangers in the van with her.

That’s according to newly released court documents that shed some light on how an 11-year-old Wells County girl ended up with two men and a woman who are now accused of kidnapping her and how police used cell phone tracking and surveillance cameras to pinpoint the girl as being in Wisconsin.

Saturday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for Natalia Connett.

She was found early Sunday when police pulled over a minivan that had been traveling on Highway 151 just outside of a 5,000-person town called Dodgeville in Iowa County, Wisconsin.

Connett’s mother had reported her missing from their home in Markle on Saturday morning after she tracked down Natalia’s phone in an area away from their house, where the mother told police in Wells Superior Court documents the girl was not allowed to be.

Her mother said she had recently found inappropriate messages on the phone between Natalia and two people; the mother said at least one of those people was a man but she couldn’t remember his information.

During the investigation, neighbors told Wells County Sheriff’s investigators they saw two men in a minivan with an out-of-state license plate around the time Natalia went missing. Witnesses also told police they saw two men walking with K-9s in the area.

Investigators also found that a number belonging to one of the men involved had called the phone belonging to Connett 28 times within the hour she went missing. They also learned that a Dodge Caravan with South Dakota license plates was located on surveillance cameras headed towards Chicago across Indiana.

According to a Facebook post from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch was told a vehicle stopped at a convenience store in Barneveld, Wisconsin, was involved in an Indiana Silver Alert for an 11-year-old girl, and those inside the vehicle were possibly armed.

Court documents said one of the suspects’ phones was tracked in the area shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday. Officers on the way to investigate were then told the vehicle was traveling in the Township of Dodgeville, the Facebook post said.

On Highway 151, police pulled over the minivan and Natalia was found safe, the release said. Officers also noted they found a firearm in the vehicle.

Zackary Delozier (Iowa County Sheriff’s Office) Sara Gaudino (Iowa County Sheriff’s Office) Isaiah Schryvers (Iowa County Sheriff’s Office)

Two men and a woman, all from South Dakota, were taken into custody in Wisconsin on warrants for kidnapping a minor out of Wells County.

27-year-old Zackary Delozier, 23-year-old Sara Gaudino and 24-year-old Isaiah Schryvers all had extradition hearings Tuesday afternoon. Gaudino and Schryvers each waived extradition, which means they will soon be transported back to Indiana to face kidnapping charges in Wells County.

Delozier, however, refused to waive extradition. He will have another hearing Friday in Iowa County, according to officials there.

According to court documents, Natalia Connett told officers after they pulled over the Caravan that she remembered being at home and then waking up in a vehicle with the three suspects inside.

She said she didn’t know who they were, where she was or how they got to Wisconsin.

When police spoke with Natalia’s mother again after finding the suspects, she told them she did not know who the three were and she believed the girl was taken against her will, according to court documents.

The investigation is ongoing.