DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two trucks were totaled and a car was damaged Monday morning in a chain reaction caused by several deer standing in the road, according to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the car told officers she was driving over a hill on County Road 00N shortly before 6:45 a.m. and saw several deer standing on the other side of the hill. She said she braked hard to avoid hitting them and was rear-ended by a truck, according to the release. Police noted the woman said she had a headache due to the crash but refused medical treatment at the scene.

The driver of the truck told police the car in front of him braked abruptly for the deer, and another truck behind him did not stop in time, according to the release. He told police the impact of being rear-ended caused his truck to hit the car in front of him. The release said the man was taken to the hospital for his injuries, and a passenger in the truck said he was not injured.

The driver of the last truck said the truck in front of him stopped abruptly and he wasn’t able to brake in time before rear-ending it. Police said in the release the man had head pain but refused medical treatment.

Both trucks were estimated to be totaled, and the car had about $2,000 in damages, police noted in the release.