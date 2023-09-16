Police cars with lights flashing line a Fort Wayne street at the scene of the shooting.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Arrests have been made following the St Marys Avenue shooting that left one man dead and another injured early Friday.

At approximately, 7:25 p.m. officers attempted a traffic stop near Williams St. and Harrison St. attempting to arrest two suspects related to the case. Royal Davis, 36, and Jessica Fuentes, 29, were in the vehicle and fled the scene.

This led to a high-speed pursuit that ended near I-469 and US 27 where the vehicle crashed. Both of the suspects were taken into custody after fleeing on foot.

A third suspect, Robert Ward, 28, was taken into custody in the 1400 block of Dubois Street at approximately 2 a.m. on September 16.

Royal R. Davis Jr was preliminarily charged with;

Murder

Felony Murder

Attempted Murder

Fleeing-Vehicle

Resisting arrest

Jessica Fuentes was preliminarily charged with;

Murder

Felony Murder

Attempted Murder

Robert Ward was preliminarily charged with;