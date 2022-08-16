ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers recognized three Allen County businesses Tuesday as recipients of the 2022 Century and Half-Century Business Awards.

The award honors Hoosier businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 or 100 years and have demonstrated a commitment to community service. There were 47 Hoosier businesses honored this year.

The three Allen County award recipients were A. Hattersley & Sons (166 years) of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sauder Feeds Inc. (102 years) of Grabill, Indiana, and Aegis Sales & Engineering Inc. (60 years) of Fort Wayne.

“Recognizing Hoosier businesses and their accomplishments for not only for decades of resilience and hard work, but for the lasting impact on Indiana’s economy is a true honor,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Through strong drive and dedication, these businesses have set the tone of Indiana’s past, present and future economy and provide confidence in knowing for the next 100 years, Indiana will be on a journey to success.”

A. Hattersley & Sons was founded in 1856 by English immigrant Alfred Hattersley and morphed into a plumbing, heating and cooling company. The company long operated on Main Street near where the Allen County Courthouse currently stands and moved to Mobile Avenue, its current headquarters, around 1955.

Sauder Feeds Inc. was founded in 1920 as Sauder’s Leghorn Farm by Jerry H. Sauder in Grabill. The business began as a hatchery, but the name was changed to its current title in 1993 to better reflect the nature of the current business.

Aegis Sales & Engineering Inc. was founded by Charles and Mary Armstrong along with Lawrence and Isabelle Shinabery in Fort Wayne in 1962. The company originated in sales, but converted to a production shop for precision CNC machining. The company is still at its original location on Industrial Road.

“All of these businesses started here, in Indiana, and have powered both the state’s economic growth and the vibrancy of their respective communities for decades,” Chambers said.