(INDIANAPOLIS) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce (ICC) announced Thursday the second annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament has officially started.

The contest consists of 54 companies that will face off in a single-elimination bracket format where winners are chosen through online fan voting.

Initial matchups and byes were generated through an online randomizer, according to the ICC.

“Like our inaugural contest, the response for the second annual competition has been tremendous, and we have seen an impressive array of manufacturers eager to compete for the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana title,” said ICC President and CEO Kevin Brinegar.

Online voting is now open, and the first round of voting ends Monday, Nov. 7, with voting for the tournament ending Nov. 30. Each round of the tournament will give the public multiple days to make their votes.

The winner will be announced Dec. 14 at the ICC’s Best IN Manufacturing luncheon.

The tournament features multiple products from companies in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area:

Aqua Blast Corporation – Decatur

Assmann Corporation of America – Garrett

Deister Machine Co. – Fort Wayne

Glass Gripper – Decatur

Graphic Packaging International – Auburn

Hudson Aquatic Systems LLC – Angola

Janus Motorcycles – Goshen

Vestil Manufacturing – Angola

Wieland Designs – Goshen

Janus Motorcycles won the inaugural contest, with Hoosier Bat Co. in Valparaiso finishing as the runner-up.

The ICC’s goal with the tournament is “to showcase the wide variety of manufacturing taking place in the state that has helped our economy thrive,” Brinegar said.

To participate, a company did not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product the company entered had to be manufactured in the Hoosier state.