FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday morning who police say admitted to watching child pornography.

According to a release, an FWPD detective began the investigation after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a cybertip to the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) on Nov. 7. The investigation determined files containing child pornography had been downloaded at a house on Forest Hill Avenue on the city’s north side.

FWPD’s Crimes Against Persons Section and ICAC detectives executed a search warrant and identified the man responsible as Diego Elisha Velasquez.

The release said Velasquez admitted to watching the content, and he was arrested Thursday around 6:30 a.m. Velasquez faces a charge of possession of child pornography, a Level 6 felony.