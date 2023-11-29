FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With inflation at the highest it’s been in years, many have put off their dreams of owning a home.

That may be changing in the coming months.

Experts are predicting positive trends for the market going into 2024.

Three key factors contribute to which way the market will swing, the first being mortgage rates, which havw been at an all-time high.

Just last month, local realtor Sam Hartman said they saw the worst affordablity rates across the country.

Two other factors that go hand in hand is inflation and interest rates, which have also skyrocketed in the past few years.

So how did we get here?

Experts say the economy and housing market are still recovering from the pandemic.

Back then, mortgage and interest rates were a lot lower, and with more people being able to afford purchasing a home, there just wasn’t enough houses to fulfill the demand at the time.

That caused the average home value to rise at an astonishing rate.

All that on top of an excess of money being dumped into the economy contributed to the state of the market.

However, things are looking up now.

If buying a house in 2024 is a part of your New Year’s resolution, experts say don’t be afraid to go after it.

Sam Hartman, a realtor with Coldwell Banker real estate roup, said, “we have positive indicators that interest rates will be moving downward in 2024. For all projections, the home price expectation survey projects that home prices will be rising between three and 5% over the next five years, so that’s every year homes are still projected to appreciate. So don’t be afraid of the process. Don’t be afraid of taking the next steps to get more information to make that dream a reality.”

The average interest rate sits at 8%, which is nearly triple from what it was a couple years ago.

Even though you may be paying a bit more money for your dream home, Hartman said there are still some ways to level the playing field.

Since there aren’t as many people looking to buy a home right now, that leaves a lot of negotiating power in the buyer’s hands.

For this reason, Hartman advises sellers to pay the extra money for renovations and upgrades before putting your home on the market, since buyers are paying top dollar prices, they are expecting more.

He advises to reach out to a realtor 12 months in advance so they can educate and help prepare you for your purchase.