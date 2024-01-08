FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne TinCaps released the team’s promotional schedule for 2024. The loaded calendar for the team’s 15th anniversary season at Parkview Field includes special appearances, giveaways, theme nights, and 31 postgame fireworks shows.

TinCaps single game tickets will go on sale Thursday, February 8. Season ticket plans and group tickets are already on sale by calling 260-482-6400. Click here for more details.

The team’s 66-game home schedule begins with Opening Day at Parkview Field on Tuesday, April 9 (6:35 p.m.) against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate). The regular season concludes on Sunday, September 8.

Along the way, fans can look forward to visits from Bluey (Meet Blue Day on Sunday, June 30), actor Jim O’Heir, who played Jerry on Parks and Rec (TV Sitcom Night on Friday, July 5), and actor Chauncey Leopardi, who played Squints in The Sandlot (Salute to Baseball Movies Night on Friday, September 6). VIP packages for these games, and others, will be announced at a later time. More special appearances may be added as well. All promotional events and giveaways are subject to change.

The TinCaps will once again offer select concessions for only $2 on Tuesday Family Feast Nights presented by US Foods. Wednesday Paws and Claws Nights presented by Law’s Country Kennel and White Claw will allow fans to purchase a “paw pass” ticket for their pet, while also saving on the popular hard seltzer. On Thirsty Thursdays presented by Rudy’s, fans can buy domestic drafts for just $2, in addition to other drink specials. When the calendar turns to May, all Friday and Saturday games feature fireworks. Postgame Autographs presented by Midwest Box Breaks will follow Sunday afternoon games from April-August.

