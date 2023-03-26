FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2023 Fort Wayne Hobbies and Collectibles Show series is underway. The first show took place Sunday.

According to the Facebook page, over 100 tables of comic books, action figures and other collectibles were for sale. Some toys included Marvel, DC, Star Wars as well as vintage trinkets.

Admission is free. Each show is hosted at the Allen County Fairgrounds. Upcoming shows include:

May 21

August 20

October 15

November 19

For more information on the 2023 Fort Wayne Hobbies and Collectibles Show, visit the event’s Facebook page.